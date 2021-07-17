Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $999,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFVU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $7,984,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $7,130,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $6,620,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $6,287,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

CFFVU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.