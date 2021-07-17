Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $126,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCAQ opened at $9.89 on Friday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

