Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIIIU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,647,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,703,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,872,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,619,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $9,242,000.

Shares of HIIIU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

