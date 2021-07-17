Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,072,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,015,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,030,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Shares of GTPAU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.