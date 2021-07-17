ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $190,956.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,020.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,082 shares of company stock valued at $28,292,857 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

