Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SRGHY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,336. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRGHY shares. raised shares of Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

