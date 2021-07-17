Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Decreases By 21.7%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $576.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,234 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

