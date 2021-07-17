Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Increases By 150.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of ACKAY opened at $19.90 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
