Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Declines By 76.7%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the June 15th total of 366,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ BCML opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16. BayCom has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.00.
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
About BayCom
BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.
