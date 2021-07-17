Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Declines By 76.7%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the June 15th total of 366,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16. BayCom has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.