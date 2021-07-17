Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Rises By 100.0%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BSEFY opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42. Benesse has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $27.90.
About Benesse
Featured Story: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.