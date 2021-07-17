Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Rises By 103.9%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOYF opened at $6.11 on Friday. BioSyent has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

