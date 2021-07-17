Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Increases By 46.9%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 475,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE BAK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. 269,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,177. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braskem will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

