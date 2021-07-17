Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Decreases By 73.9%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.81. 75,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

