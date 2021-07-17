Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Drops By 22.6%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CODX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4,989.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,278 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $7.86 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $225.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.