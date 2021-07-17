Short Interest in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Rises By 116.3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the June 15th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLXPF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 560,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,964. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $420.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLXPF. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cybin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

