Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Decreases By 22.2%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENN Energy stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.2449 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ENN Energy’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

