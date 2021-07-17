Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Decreases By 62.7%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 34,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,525. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

