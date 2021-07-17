Short Interest in Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Declines By 66.7%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESMC stock remained flat at $$0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Escalon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

