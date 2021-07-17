Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Decreases By 58.9%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the June 15th total of 574,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FARM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $181.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 11,100 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $99,345.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

