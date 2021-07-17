Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Expands By 145.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 145.6% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other FAT Brands news, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. ADW Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $4,399,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at $518,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,375. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

