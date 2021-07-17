Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Expands By 140.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 328.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 311,106 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 501.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FNK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,918. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.