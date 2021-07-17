Short Interest in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Drops By 76.9%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.84. 42,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,949. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $17.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 27.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period.

