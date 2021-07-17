Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Grows By 49.3%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD remained flat at $$53.94 during trading hours on Friday. 289,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,476. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.