Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Drops By 75.7%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FUNC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 10,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,434. First United has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First United will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,253 shares of company stock valued at $77,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First United by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First United by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

