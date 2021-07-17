Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Grows By 136.6%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 518,700 shares, an increase of 136.6% from the June 15th total of 219,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 576,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a positive return on equity of 276.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.