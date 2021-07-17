Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Grows By 116.7%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $81.74. 1,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

