Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Expands By 160.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

KGSPY opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $104.24.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

KGSPY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.