Short Interest in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Declines By 22.9%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.12. 221,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,243. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.