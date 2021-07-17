Short Interest in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Drops By 23.6%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of LPX traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,181. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

