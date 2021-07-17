Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Decreases By 74.2%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MKKGY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. 18,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

MKKGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

