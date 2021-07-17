Short Interest in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Rises By 102.2%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the June 15th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTP. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 171,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midatech Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. 116,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09. Midatech Pharma has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

