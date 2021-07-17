Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Drops By 83.6%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CAF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 30,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,019. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.