Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declines By 77.2%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 9,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,944. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

