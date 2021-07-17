Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Declines By 77.4%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCCI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,980. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.43%. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

