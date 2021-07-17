Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Increases By 65.7%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 369,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.3 days.

ILPMF stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

