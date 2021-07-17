Short Interest in PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Declines By 75.0%

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PharmChem stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 2,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82. PharmChem has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

