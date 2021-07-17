Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Drops By 22.8%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 728,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 694,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.21. Prosus has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PROSY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

