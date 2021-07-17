Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Drops By 21.2%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 845,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 391.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCDTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

RCDTF remained flat at $$57.00 during trading on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

