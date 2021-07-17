Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Expands By 94.3%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REMYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

