Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Declines By 67.4%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 1,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63. Sandfire Resources has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

