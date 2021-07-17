Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Rises By 141.0%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEEMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.12. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14. Seeing Machines has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
About Seeing Machines
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.