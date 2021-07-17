Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Rises By 141.0%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEEMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.12. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14. Seeing Machines has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

