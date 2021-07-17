Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Expands By 103.5%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the June 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth about $203,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth about $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 20.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. 16,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38. Silicom has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 million, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SILC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

