Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Expands By 45.2%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,275,600 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 878,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Storebrand ASA stock remained flat at $$9.17 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

