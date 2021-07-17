Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Grows By 57.1%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Life has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SZLMY stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

