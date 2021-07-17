Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Grows By 49.5%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,418,100 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 1,617,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.8 days.

TRMLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. 62,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,503. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.