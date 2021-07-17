Short Interest in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Drops By 23.5%

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,041,992.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total transaction of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $7,937,886. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in VeriSign by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in VeriSign by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $229.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.95. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

