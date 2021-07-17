Short Interest in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Decreases By 22.4%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,264 shares of company stock worth $1,279,184. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after buying an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after buying an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 27.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after buying an additional 822,537 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.7% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,415 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 570,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,328. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

