Showcase (SHO) Market Capitalization Achieves $366,180.13

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Showcase has a market cap of $366,180.13 and approximately $190,197.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00103706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00144189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.12 or 1.00459838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

