Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €46.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.73 ($60.86).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €53.74 ($63.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €48.96. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12-month high of €52.56 ($61.84). The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion and a PE ratio of 35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.