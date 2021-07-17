Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 452 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

